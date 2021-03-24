Safety concerns connected to walking trails at Defiance's reservoir property surfaced again at city council's meeting Tuesday night.
Council also approved two paving contracts (see related story) and two land purchases, including one for a possible wetlands (see related story).
City Administrator Jeff Leonard — addressing a concern previously raised by At-large Councilman Steve Waxler — noted that administration officials recently discussed possible pedestrian crossing issues on Quality Drive, next to the boardwalk trail just north of the reservoir.
But while Waxler had suggested a warning device to promote safety for those traversing Quality Drive from a parking lot at the Bark N Run dog park across from the walking trail, Leonard cautioned that this may not be that simple. When a street is striped, he said, this could require other things, such as a curb cut and sidewalks.
While saying he understands Waxler's concern about the traffic and the possible speed of vehicles on Quality Drive, he said "I don't think we're going to take steps at this time unless this council wishes that we move forward on it. But I'm not sure it's going to be effective. I've had conversations with the city engineer (Melinda Sprow) about it, and I think we were kind of split on it on the board of control (administrator, finance director, law director and mayor) to be honest with you."
Waxler said this shows the city isn't concerned about the safety, but Leonard objected to this characterization, saying he hadn't said that.
Responded Waxler: "I didn't say striping or anything I said just put signs up and let people know that people are crossing there ... something like that."
"Well, signage is something that can be done," said Leonard. "How effective it might be, that is another question."
"I still think we need to make people aware that there are people parking in the dog park and crossing that street with kids," countered Waxler.
"I agree," said Leonard. "... If signage is the only thing you're interested in then I'll revisit it and I'll talk to our street guys and see what kind of signage we have for pedestrian signs that might alert the drivers to that."
However, Finance Director John Lehner noted that under Ohio Department of Transportation regulations putting up a sign might require striping the street followed by curb cuts and other expensive improvements.
So this could "open up a can of worms," he said. Too, Lehner is "skeptical" that the city could simply put up a couple signs.
Lehner opined that the traffic volume on Quality Drive probably wouldn't warrant a pedestrian crossing there.
"The volume of traffic I think, at least in the engineer's eyes, was also problematic," he stated. "It just didn't ... warrant that kind of pedestrian control device."
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste asked whether the issue is crossing the street or parking, and may require a parking lot expansion.
Ward 3 Councilman Joshua Mast commented that people should be made aware of additional parking on the west side of the reservoir (on the other side of the walking trail.)
The west parking lot will be asphalted in the future, Leonard indicated.
In the end, Leonard said he would look into the signage issue to see what the city might be required to do.
"I'll take a look at the signage, and if it's something that we can do that's inexpensive we'll do it," he said. "But ... if you really want to drill down on this, you can do studies. ... you can do traffic studies, and then you'll see if it's warranted or not. That's the criteria that normally is used in those kinds of situations. I don't disagree with you (Waxler) that it could be a safety issue."
