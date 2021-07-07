Defiance City Council continued to discuss ways to deal with feral cats, hearing suggestions Tuesday night from the city administration about changing its animal control ordinance.
That discussion took about half of council's time Tuesday on a night when it also took action on three ordinances and agreed to consider the purchase of a second leaf vacuum truck (see related story).
The animal control talk followed a presentation two weeks ago by officials from the Fort Defiance Humane Society on controlling the feral cat population.
Their plan is a "trap, neuter, release (TNR)" program in which residents would be provided with traps to catch cats and transport them to the animal shelter on Ohio 15 northwest of Defiance where they would be spayed and neutered, and tested for disease. Disease-free cats would be released back into the environment from which they came.
However, this program is expected to require the city's cooperation and likely additional cost for the humane society. The agency's director, Lisa Weaner, told council on June 22 that one challenge would be having "enough people around to do something like that."
On Tuesday, City Law Director Sean O'Donnell provided council with some examples of other communities that are addressing their cat problems through local laws.
The City of Dover in eastern Ohio, for example, has included the TNR program in its municipal code, he explained. And the humane society there has enlisted volunteers to help carry out the program.
"... they have a list of volunteers or representatives who are approved to pick up these cats, take them in for veterinarian treatment, tested for feline leukemia, vaccinated, spayed/neutered — depending on the gender — and then they're actually authorized to go back where they pick up the animal where the complaint was and release it," said O'Donnell. "So, you as a legislative body would have to decide if that is what your constituents want to happen."
O'Donnell also quoted an ordinance from the City of Barberton — near Akron — which makes open feeding of cats a violation while noting that Hamilton Township, N.J., makes cat ownership very broad, thus extending the definition to persons who feed or give shelter to felines.
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler commented that "I think TNR is the way to go," but he expressed concern about legislative changes in the city code. His thoughts were joined by Ward 3 Councilman Josh Mast.
"In my opinion it seems we need to put more effort into the TNR program versus creating more ordinances and bogging down the codified ordinances with stuff that's just going to be harder and harder for people to enforce," said Mast.
At-large Council Member Jill Krutsch asked about the cons of cat identification, perhaps through registration. The county licenses dogs as required by state law, but nothing exists for cats.
"It really would be the administrative expense of running a program like that," responded O'Donnell. "The county will not do it — not because they don't want to — but because the Ohio Revised Code only requires that for dogs, so it would then fall on the city to do it."
And Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock also questioned whether licensing would be needed as the TNR program, he opined, would help reduce the cat population.
O'Donnell explained that he only presented options Tuesday for council to consider while the administration did not make a recommendation on how to proceed. He also suggested caution in codifying a TNR program before knowing if the humane society would have the manpower to conduct it.
Meanwhile, City Administrator Jeff Leonard noted that Mayor Mike McCann has reached out to local veterinarians — as suggested by Weaner on June 22 — to enlist their support in helping address the issue through spay and neuter services. Weaner is hoping that vets step up as has one Hicksville veterinarian (Dr. Karen Pedden).
Earlier, At-large Councilman Joe Eureste commented on information that he distributed to council members that provide better definitions of cats and the problem. He noted that the city ordinance (chapter 505) makes "four or five mentions of cat" while the rest is "implied language on what we're trying to say."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.