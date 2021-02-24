Defiance City Council again put off a decision about a proposal by Mayor Mike McCann's administration to provide CARES Relief Act funds to the Defiance Area YMCA's child care program.
During its regular meeting Tuesday night, council let lie the second reading of a related ordinance that would give the Y $30,000 to help offset the negative impacts of the coronavirus situation. Six other legislative items were approved (see below) while the administration also promised to get tougher on enforcing sidewalk snow-removal requirements (see related story).
The ordinance on the YMCA proposal will return for a third — and presumably final — reading next week. The legislation also was let lie at council's last meeting on Feb. 9.
Although council has not yet closed the door on the request, At-large Councilman Steve Waxler reiterated a concern Tuesday about treating the YMCA differently than other child daycares which aren't in line to receive money from the city.
"I don't think this is somewhere we want to go," he said, noting that if the city received additional coronavirus-related funding it might be something to consider. But providing funds only to one group, Waxler added, is wrong.
"There's a lot of people out there hurting, lot of people need money," he said. "And if we're not going to give out to everybody, I think we just leave it alone ... ."
While Waxler continued to question the proposal, At-large Councilman Joe Eureste continued to offer supporting words.
"It's money going to a good organization," he said. "It's going to benefit kids. It's going to benefit working families, and I think it'll be money well spent at this point."
Earlier, another council member, Jill Krutsch, asked about the possibility of using the $30,000 to provide financial relief to those having trouble paying city water/sewer bills.
On behalf of the administration, Finance Director John Lehner noted that the city didn't consider such options — or those similar to what some surrounding governments did with CARES money — because officials weren't sure how city finances were going to fare throughout 2020. Distributing funds throughout the community "occurred to us late," explained Lehner, "probably too late to open up a big program."
According to Lehner, if council turns down the YMCA request, the remaining $30,000 will go to fire department wages as approximately three-fourths of the city's $1.2 million in CARES funds have.
That helped the city save on general fund labor costs and increase its balance from $3.1 million to about $4.2 million.
In other legislative business Tuesday, council:
• approved an ordinance authorizing a three-year electric aggregation agreement with Energy Harbor. This allows participating consumers to receive savings on a portion of their electrical bills. The rate will be 4.79 cents per kilowatt-hour. The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
• passed an emergency ordinance allowing application for grant funds from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to cover the cost of paving a city reservoir parking lot near the boat launch in 2022.
• approved an ordinance awarding a $55,043 contract to Landscape Structures Inc., Delano, Minn., for the purchase of new playground equipment for Bronson Park. A second ordinance agreeing to a $28,618 contract with Penchura LLC, Brighton, Mich., to install the new equipment also was approved.
• passed an ordinance rezoning property on Maumee River Crossing Drive — located on the city's northwest near the Tiffin River — from B-3 (highway and general business) to R-2 (medium density residence). The measure was recommended for approval by the city's planning commission.
• approved an ordinance rezoning property at 1076/1078 Holgate Ave. from R-3 (medium to high density residence) to B-3 (highway and general business). The change was recommended for approval by the city's planning commission. Like the above rezoning ordinance, the topic was discussed earlier in council's meeting during a public hearing (see related story).
