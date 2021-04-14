An ordinance expanding Defiance's outdoor refreshment area (DORA) was defeated by city council Tuesday night, but the legislation could be returning shortly for reconsideration.
That topic highlighted council's regular session Tuesday when it also gave support to a collaborative effort with Defiance College to start a water quality monitoring program (see related story) and received good news about Saturday's "Clean Up Your Parks Day" event (see related story).
The DORA ordinance went down, 7-0, following a third and final reading Tuesday night. And while that vote suggested unanimity among council members, it may have had more to do with the legislation's anticipated return for further consideration in a revised form.
In recent meetings, council action on the ordinance produced several 4-3 votes as some members opposed a proposal to expand the DORA into city park spaces, particularly Kingsbury.
Prior to Tuesday's vote, Law Director Sean O'Donnell noted that under the Ohio Revised Code and council rule 19.4D, the mayor can make changes to the defeated legislation and resubmit it to council for reconsideration. One possible change could include deleting Kingsbury Park from the expansion.
While three councilmen — Steve Corbitt, Joe Eureste and Steve Waxler — have opposed the ordinance from the beginning due to what they consider a disconcerting expansion of alcoholic beverages into public park space — Council Member Jill Krutsch indicated her opposition to Kingsbury's inclusion.
Krutsch said Tuesday she received three text messages from "concerned citizens" who said "that they really wanted it to stay out of the Kingsbury Park area because of the playground, and I have to agree with them on that."
Last week, Eureste moved to amend the ordinance by preventing the DORA's expansion into Kingsbury and Pontiac Park. He, Corbitt and Waxler supported this amendment, but the other council members, including Krutsch were opposed.
Last week Krutsch noted her opposition to Kingsbury's inclusion, but said she would like Pontiac Park in the DORA.
Besides Kingsbury and Pontiac parks, the ordinance also would have expanded the DORA to areas just north of the Purple Heart Bridge on Clinton Street and further south to include the D-Town Food Market & Oasis property on South Clinton.
On Tuesday, Council President Dave McMaster read a number of messages from persons who supported the DORA's expansion into the D-Town property, including one of the owners, Jennifer Hart.
According to McMaster, others expressing support for the DORA expansion were Arlina Valle Ponce, Barb Ensign, Carrie Wetstein, Karen Lawson, Mary Geckle, Mike Ordaz, Kassarah Jones, Dylan Westrick and Bella Gray.
Opposed to the DORA expansion, noted McMaster, was resident Sara Burt while members of the Defiance Regional Ministry Association (Rev. Rick Rufenacht, Rev. Bon Polzin, Rev. Isaac Shelton, Rev. Don Leonard, Rev. Dave Nofziger, Rev. Mick Sobieck, Rev. Don Litchfield, Rev. Tim Hacker and Rev. Pete Flores) offered a statement in opposition as well.
Among other things, the ministry association wrote that "offering the opportunity to walk our streets with open containers of alcohol sends the wrong message about Defiance — 'A Great Place to Live.' We encourage our children to say no to drugs and we support programs such as D.A.R.E., and yet we tell them that walking around Defiance drinking alcohol in open containers is encouraged and appropriate. ... ."
Too, McMaster told council that resident Diane Bauer opposes alcohol in the parks other than for special occasions, but wants the D-Town property included in the DORA expansion.Meanwhile, Corbitt noted opposition about the expansion from Jane Parker and Mike Ketcham, and Eureste read a letter from former Defiance Police Chief Norm Walker, who supports the DORA district, but not its expansion into Kingsbury Park.
