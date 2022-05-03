PAULDING — Updates on possible solar array and wastewater projects in this village as well as progress of the Gasser Road project led the discussion at the regular village council meeting Monday evening.
On April 26, the village’s utility committee met to hear about the possibilities of adding a solar array that would help offset the cost of the village’s electricity bill. Randy Daeger, president of council stated that siting and finances needed to be discussed about such a project. He also said that the water treatment plant consumes about one half of the village’s monthly electric bill.
“We talked about the possibility of installing a solar array at the water treatment plant. We also talked about the old Stokley ponds or the Grizzly factory site as options,” said Daeger.
Also discussed at the utility meeting was the need for a decision on wastewater treatment.
“The wastewater system we have now was built in 1963. ... The committee recommends a new wastewater treatment plant instead of continuing to use the old system where we would have to add another lagoon,” said Daeger. “A new system would lead into the future and be more reliable. It would be planning for the future, and we wouldn’t have to build more lagoons.”
The committee recommended to council:
• that it contact the company the village would work with in order to install the solar array and have a committee meeting of the whole.
• a rate increase of 33% beginning June 1 for village sewage rates.
• moving forward with the plans for a new wastewater treatment facility.
Barb Rife, council member was concerned about cost issues with the solar array.
“We need to consider how much we can recoup before we make any decisions about installing a solar array,” said Rife.
Daeger said, “you’d be surprised about the cost to install and such. ... it is not as much as you’d think.”
Rife then said “I understand that, but we also need to see how much of a cost-benefit we will get.”
Village Administrator Jason Vance said, “we are looking at a target of about 80% recoup on solar energy, so it’s not half of the village’s electric bill, but it would be considerable.”
After discussion, it was agreed that a meeting for further discussion on a solar array would be good, but with no immediate commitments.
Vance reported on the Gasser Road project and its progress.
“The contractor has about finished the gravity sewer mains and the water main extensions,” he said.
Vance also commented that the projected end of the construction is not until October, but that the crew is waiting for some supplies and weather has to be taken into account for progress.
Eighteen letters have been sent to owners of vacant buildings, said Vance, and of those about half have been received.
“We are giving them 60-90 days to respond to be registered for a building inspection.”
Solicitor Harvey Hyman commented about the waiting period.
“The ordinance states that within 60 days of a building becoming vacant, an owner must register to be inspected,” he said. “I think we are more than generous with the time period Jason has talked about.”
In other news, council:
• accepted Vance’s recommendation to have Jason McLean moved to permanent status as a village employee.
• heard about the upcoming “Tunes, Brews and BBQs” on May 20.
• heard from Margaret Phlipot about whether an engineer had been on her street to check on the drainage issue. Vance said that no engineer has inspected as yet, but told her, “I have not forgotten about you, Margaret.”
