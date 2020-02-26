Defiance City Council will consider shedding its committee structure again.
Council approved a motion during its meeting Tuesday night to consider replacing the committees with liaisons who interact with city department heads.
Meanwhile, council took action on three ordinances, letting lie one which seeks grant funds to make some cosmetic changes to two downtown buildings.
Also Tuesday, council’s streets and sidewalk committee received a PowerPoint presentation from one official on the city’s street maintenance program (see related story).
The committee issue was brought forward by Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel, who motioned to bring back the liaison system that had been preferred by Mayor Mike McCann when he came into office in January 2016.
Council eventually switched to that approach, in which a single councilman interacted with city division heads in lieu of three-member committees. However, council reverted back to the committee structure in 2018.
Engel did not offer a reason for the change Tuesday, but council discussed the matter further when At-large Councilman Joe Eureste asked for one.
Council president Dave McMaster told him that “no complaints were brought to me.”
But Law Director Sean O’Donnell explained that doing away with the committees would eliminate concerns about Open Meetings Act violations. For example, when two members of the same committee attend a meeting outside City Hall, this could create a “perception” that they’ve done something contravening the law, he indicated.
Eureste countered that the “committees work,” adding that “the only thing it comes down to is whether someone likes it or not.”
The matter is expected to return to council’s table for further discussion. Council approved Engel’s motion, 6-1 — with only Eureste voting no — to bring the issue forward.
In another legislative matter, council approved an emergency ordinance authorizing the purchase of 0.069 acre from Paul and Shirley Schroeder at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues. The cost is $35,000.
The property is needed for construction of a traffic roundabout there in 2021.
Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock, a local realtor, observed that the purchase price works out to about $500,000 per acre.
O’Donnell explained that the high cost takes into account the inconvenience the roundabout will have on Speed’s Repair, 1320 Ottawa Ave. According to O’Donnell, the roundabout will change access to the business.
He said this is the last property needed for the roundabout’s construction.
The ordinance’s emergency clause means the legislation becomes law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
In other business Tuesday:
• council passed an ordinance allowing the transfer of city-owned land on South Jackson Avenue, south of Dotterer Street, to the Defiance Community Improvement Corporation for $1. The property has been used as a neighborhood ball park, but will be turned over to New Home Development Company for construction of two rental units for people with “special needs.”
• council let lie an emergency ordinance that would allow an application for community development block grant funds to aid property owners of two downtown buildings (319 and 321 Clinton St.) “with structural and blight removal improvements.”
• Mayor Mike McCann made mention of a strategic plan committee meeting recently held on “health and wellness.” The committees — known as “pillars” — continue to meet on topics mentioned in the city’s latest strategic plan.
• McCann informed council that he attended a meeting on the 2020 Census. He believes that the legwork has been laid for a “good census taking.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.