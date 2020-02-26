On a night when Defiance City Council debated the possible elimination of its three-member committees (see related story), one committee received an in-depth presentation on the city’s street maintenance program.
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste briefly reviewed the streets and sidewalk committee meeting held prior to council’s regular session Tuesday night.
Eureste said much “good information” was presented by Dave Pracht of the city’s engineering department. He said Pracht “did a really good job in explaining the expenses that we go through each year in regard to resurfacing our streets, different types of material they use, the process they use.”
The PowerPoint presentation informed council’s committee about the city’s long-term street maintenance program.
It noted that there are 127.9 miles of roadway in Defiance, with the city 100% responsible for 95.3 of those miles. (The remaining are shared with others, such as townships and the state or private owners.)
Some of the points made during Pracht’s presentation:
• according to the Asphalt Institute, the life expectancy is 24 years for new pavement and 18 years for rehabbed pavement.
• the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) recommends sealing new street pavement after approximately 10-12 years.
• sealing streets through chip deal, microseal or slurry seal is recommended after 15-18 years.
• concrete streets have a 40-year life expectancy after being initially installed.
• based on the above life expectancy figures, the city would need to spend $657,360 annually on asphalt paving resurfacing (4.98 miles), $38,884 annually for cracking sealing, $184,260 annually on structural repairs and $289,513 annually for curb repairs. The total of the four categories is $1,170,017. The city spends less than that per year, although annual expenditures can vary, for example, when comprehensive street reconstructions — involving not only pavement repairs and sidewalk construction but water and sewer line installations, are undertaken.
• “the city has recently added substantially to the street millage with annexations and subdivisions ... as well as taking over streets (in 2010) previously maintained by the state,” such as six miles of former Ohio 424 (Baltimore Road, Holgate Avenue and East River Drive), which is now 100% city responsibility.
• “as part of the sanitary sewer improvements being done ... part of the work may include curb-to-curb resurfacing of the affected streets. Therefore, this can lower the total yearly amount of resurfacing needed on a year that the sanitary work happens.”
