Defiance City Council approved numerous sidewalk repairs and planning for a major water line undertaking during its meeting Tuesday.
Earlier, council received news about the city's strong finances (see related story).
Among the three legislative items approved Tuesday was an emergency ordinance allowing a contract with Mannik & Smith Group, Inc., Maumee, to begin planning for a 16-inch water line crossing the Maumee River in the vicinity of Biede Avenue (on the south side) and Carpenter Road/East River Drive (on the north side).
The cost is $88,210 with a larger project to install the line — likely many times the design cost — to follow.
The current line is leaking, but this has not impacted water quality, according to City Law Director Sean O'Donnell. He said the city is hopeful the line can be installed by year's end.
Mayor Mike McCann told council the city wants to avoid an issue that cropped up with a riverine crossing west of the Purple Heart Bridge several years. This required boring through very difficult bedrock that increased the project's cost considerably.
The ordinance's emergency clause means the legislation becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
Also Tuesday, council passed an ordinance authorizing a contract with Powell Creek Tree Service, Continental, to make sidewalk replacements at 26 locations.
These have been lifted up by city-maintained trees, according to the ordinance, which is the rationale for the municipal government covering the expense, O'Donnell indicated. The cost is $42,987.10.
The 26 locations are:
• 231 Corwin St.
• 112 East St.
• 315 East St.
• 1115 Emory St.
• 517 Euclid Ave.
• 530 Euclid Ave.
• 600 Euclid Ave.
• 1046 Grove St.
• 926 Holgate Ave.
• 934 Holgate Ave.
• 900 Hopkins St.
• 646 Jefferson Ave.
• 1035 Jefferson Ave.
• 903 Latty St.
• 138 Main St.
• 633 Ottawa Ave.
• 1109 Schultz St.
• 1133 Schultz St.
• 115 Summit St.
• 897 Sunday St.
• 219 Tacoma Ave.
• 606 Washington Ave.
• 626 Washington Ave.
• 630 Washington Ave.
• 904 Wayne Ave.
• 916 Wilhelm St.
Moving to other matters, council let lie a pair of ordinances concerning the Defiance Place Apartments project planned at 1850 N. Clinton (behind Walmart).
One would approve a preliminary plan for the property and the other would approve the rezoning of property from R-2 (medium density residence) to R-3 (medium to high density residence).
Both measures have been advanced as recommendations to council by the city's planning commission.
Some 396 market-rate apartments are planned by the developer — Cash Waggner & Associates, Jasper, Ind.
The ordinances are expected to receive a second reading Tuesday when council will convene a special session on the matter. Normally, council does not meet on the third Tuesday of each month.
In other business:
• council approved an ordinance allowing a contract with R.G. Zachrich Construction, Inc., Defiance, to repair 200 feet of eroded slope on East River Drive. The cost is $74,573.
• Finance Director John Lehner reported that the city spent $20,000 for legal services and $15,500 for consulting related to the contract on the aforementioned water line crossing.
• council met in executive session to discuss contract negotiations with AFSCME Local 2213.
• Lehner commented on the city's electric aggregation program which locks in savings on power supply rates for participating customers who need do nothing to join as they are opted in. He said the rates (4.69 cents per kiloWatt hour) are far better than certain rates in the market today.
• McCann informed council of a trip city officials recently took to Tiffin to review downtown enhancement efforts there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.