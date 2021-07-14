The City of Defiance will be adding a second, manpower-efficient vacuum leaf truck to its lineup this fall.
That's because city council approved its purchase Tuesday night, highlighting what was a brief meeting.
An emergency ordinance allowing the purchase from Titan Leaf Solutions was approved following a first reading. The cost is $218,294.21
According to the ordinance, the city will finance the purchase over five years at 3.48% from Huntington National Bank. Finance Director John Lehner said the annual payment — beginning in 2022 — will be $48,321 with the streets budget covering the bill.
The truck is the same as one the city acquired last year that helps reduce the amount of crew members needed for leaf pickup.
Lehner had suggested last week that the city would forgo bed repairs to a 21-year-old tandem-axle dump truck used for leaf pickup that could cost between $27,500 and $40,000. But after one councilman (Steve Waxler) questioned the inventory reduction last week, the administration's plan now is to keep the truck and look for a less costly used bed.
Mayor Mike McCann promised to return to council for consultations on the matter later.
With a second vacuum truck on the way, At-large Council Member Jill Krutsch asked if extended options would be available to residents who miss their pickup date. McCann said the city isn't ready to make that commitment yet as the city has to "cut it (the season) off somewhere."
Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt observed that the leaf vacuum brought into service last year does a much better job of cleaning up leaves than the old equipment.
The ordinance's emergency clause means the legislation becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an ordinance allowing a contract with All Purpose Contracting Inc., Delphos, for replacement of a water line on Hopkins Street, between Buckeye Street and Greenhouse Avenue. According to City Administrator Jeff Leonard, the line is old and has been in need of repair for a "long time." The cost is $99,860.
• council let lie an ordinance vacating public right-of-way amidst lots 98-101 of the East View Addition near Ayersville and Hill avenues. Council is required to give the ordinance three readings, so it will return for a third and final reading on July 27.
• Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel complimented the administration for erecting traffic control devices at certain North Clinton Street drives. He suggested placing one at Circle K to prohibit left turns into the business. But Waxler noted that this would hinder semis trying to pull into Sensory Effects (due west of Circle K.)
• McCann complimented the public for keeping trash to a minimum at Kingsbury Park during the July 2 fireworks and the Defiance Jazz Fest held Saturday.
• Leonard informed council that the city recently paid J & N Builders, Defiance, $15,926 for work on Bronson Park's shelterhouses.
• Krutsch reminded of several upcoming events in Defiance, including Buskerfest (in honor of Raul Sanchez) from 6-10 p.m. Friday in downtown Defiance, River Fest Saturday at Pontiac Park and Cinema at the Stroede at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
• council met in executive session to discuss property for public purpose.
