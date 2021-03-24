If things go as planned for Defiance city officials, they will be establishing a future wetlands in a flood-prone area along East River Drive.
A related ordinance allowing the purchase of 44.5 acres near the Domersville Road/County Road 424 overpass was one of six legislative items handled by city council Tuesday night.
Council also approved a land purchase for further riverfront development (see below) and let lie an ordinance expanding the downtown refreshment area (see related story) while passing two resurfacing measures (see related story) and discussing a pedestrian safety concern near the city reservoir (see related story).
The proposed wetlands is located just north of East River Drive, and west of Domersville Road. The area is an agricultural field that occasionally floods when Maumee River waters back up in a ditch or crossover pipe.
The purchase price is $5,000 per acre, or $222,700 total, but all of this will be covered by the state's H2Ohio water quality improvement program, according to City Administrator Jeff Leonard. However, he indicated that the purchase is contingent upon receipt of another state grant — some $900,000 to develop the wetlands.
"The first piece that we want to make sure is that we have authorization to buy it, but we're not going to buy that piece of property unless we can get this paid for with H2Ohio funds," said Leonard.
The wetlands construction would be part of a wider effort for the city — taking its cue from Ohio EPA which is allowing the city a break on some mandated combined sewer elimination projects — to install "green infrastructure" to help filter water and improve quality in the Maumee watershed.
He said the proposal can "really lend itself to better water quality principles, and we believe that's exactly where we're trying to push this city to."
A second property-related ordinance approved Tuesday by council authorizes the purchase of 0.52 acre for $20,000 on West River Drive, on the Maumee River's north bank. The four parcels there are just west of the new Purple Heart Bridge on Clinton Street.
The ordinance sates that the land will be use "to further develop the riverfront ... and afford more recreational and conservational benefits to residents and visitors."
Law Director Sean O'Donnell told council that the city owns some of the property surrounding the parcels as well as land further west where a municipal sewer pump station is located.
"And we believe that it's in the city's interest to go ahead and acquire these four parcels to make the city's ownership along the riverbank continuous," he said. "That would enable any further riverfront, parkland, trail development, what have you. The offering price is $20,000. The city proposes to secure that now because the price will go up when we have a project, I can almost assure you of that."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.