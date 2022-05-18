Defiance City Council took another step toward allowing a large apartment project on North Clinton Street to proceed during a special meeting Tuesday night.
Council also discussed a long-term program to improve the city's sidewalks (see related story).
Council approved two ordinances Tuesday concerning the proposed Defiance Place Apartments project planned at 1850 N. Clinton (behind Walmart).
The first approves the rezoning of property from R-2 (medium density residence) to R-3 (medium to high density residence) while the second okays a preliminary plan for the property. Both ordinances had been let lie following first readings at council's meeting on May 10.
Both measures have been advanced as recommendations to council by the city’s planning commission, which held public hearings on the matter during meetings on Feb. 22 and March 21.
Some 396 market-rate apartments are planned by the developer — Cash Waggner & Associates, Jasper, Ind.
Defiance Law Director Sean O'Donnell reviewed the administrative process to this point, noting that the developer made adjustments to the project after hearing initial concerns voiced by residents in Wooded Acres Estates (adjacent to the property). One of their concerns was the initial plan to provide public access to the apartment complex from their subdivision.
Access via Fallen Timbers Drive was thus eliminated from the preliminary plan approved by council Tuesday. Access will be provided via two drives on private property north and south of Northtowne Mall.
O'Donnell reminded council that the preliminary plan is the not the final document before the project proceeds. Rather, the developer will submit a more detailed final plan, according to O'Donnell.
