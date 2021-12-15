In addition to laying the groundwork for Defiance City Hall's next administrator Tuesday night (see related story), city council also took action on five other legislative items, including one concerning economic development.
An emergency ordinance sets up a 30-year tax increment financing district on Commerce Drive, east of Carpenter Road, where Keller Logistics Group is planning to construct a 195,000 square-foot building for a new packaging facility.
The ordinance's emergency clause means it becomes upon law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
Keller plans to relocate 20 jobs from a facility it sold in Napoleon and add 20 more jobs with others possible in the future. The project will begin in May with completion in December, according to a tax abatement agreement between Keller and county commissioners on the $10-11 million investment.
Moving the another matter, council approved a year-end financial measure ordinance that amends the 2021 city budget with a reduction of $1,617,524.56 in additional appropriations.
Much of this is due to a reduction of $3.07 million in the water fund, reflecting the timing in receipt of a state loan for the installation of the granulated activated carbon system at the water plant, Finance Director John Lehner indicated. He said additional funds from the loan will be received in 2022.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an emergency ordinance renewing a water supply contract with the Ayersville Water and Sewer District. The agreement will run for 30 years and replaces one put in place in 1969.
• council passed an ordinance transferring $70,000 among city funds for the remainder of December.
• council approved an emergency resolution consolidating the city's housing program income fund with the Maumee Valley South Housing Consortium/Defiance County commissioners lead entity program income fund.
• Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt noted that he received a request from certain residents for additional leaf pickup efforts by the city, given last weekend's high winds. City Administrator Jeff Leonard promised to allow this for one additional day (on Wednesday), but said that would be the end of leaf pickup for the year.
• At-large Councilman Joe Eureste inquired about the possibility of installing a crosswalk on East Second Street in the vicinity of the Kroger store, perhaps with state safety grants. Leonard suggested this be rolled into a sidewalk plan the city will be putting together.
• council met in executive session to discuss an applicant for economic development assistance.
• Lehner reported that the city spent $17,898 with Slattery Oil Co. for fuel. The amount is above the figure requiring council notification ($15,000), but below the amount requiring council's approval ($25,000).
• council agreed to convene a committee meeting of the whole on Jan. 25 to receive an update on activities in the city's wastewater and fire divisions.
