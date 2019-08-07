A new three-year contract with one of Defiance’s municipal employee unions was approved by Defiance City Council Tuesday night.
A related ordinance was one of two legislative items approved during council’s regular session. Council and city officials also were invited to participate in a firefighter demonstration planned in September (see related story on page A1).
The new three-year contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 2213 will run from Aug. 1 until July 31, 2022, and allows wage increases of 2.5% in each of the first two years and 2% in the third year.
“... looking at those numbers and other communities in the surrounding area, we seem to believe that fits what other municipalities are paying their employees,” said City Administrator Jeff Leonard. “And this was something that was not by any means outside the scope of what we could afford to give, nor was it outside the scope of — if you look at similar cities — what those similar cities give as well.
“I do want to thank those AFSCME officials, the workforce,” he added. “They do a great a job. We had what I would consider to be a smooth negotiation.”
Leonard also noted that the agreement tweaks language concerning sick leave, comp time and licensure pay.
According to the ordinance, the AFSCME Local 2213 membership accepted terms of the contract on July 17.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor’s signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
In other business, Tuesday:
• council approved an ordinance allowing the inspection of a culvert on Columbus Avenue over Preston Run. The inspection will be conducted by a consultant in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation.
• Ward 3 Councilman Dave Plant asked about the status of the East High reconstruction project. While the major work is done, Mayor Mike McCann said the contractor has not been paid in full as there are some remaining issues. Residents may mow the grass and weeds that have been growing there, but the contractor understands the city’s expectations about finishing things off, according to McCann.
• resident Christine Plant of Spring Meadows Manufactured Home Community on Ottawa Avenue registered a complaint about the condition of a neighboring property. She said she contacted two county agencies and the manufacturing community’s office, but to no avail. McCann provided Plant with his card, and plans to work with her to address the issue.
• McCann explained that Kingsbury pool will close on Aug. 11 as most of the facility’s lifeguards are college students and will be returning to school. He said pool attendance has been above last year’s numbers. The city’s Bronson Park splash pad, he added, will remain open well into September.
• the mayor noted that work on Davidson Street is ongoing. Brick at the intersection with Clinton Street is being tidied up, he explained, while the remainder of the street is being repaved.
• a meeting of council’s water and sewer committees was scheduled during the regular council session on Aug. 2 to discuss water and sewer rates.
• At-large Councilman Steve Waxler asked if the administration had a chance to examine a Harrison Avenue house which, he said, has a collapsing roof. Leonard said the administration would follow up on the matter.
• At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch raised an issue with the condition of CSX Railroad’s property. McCann said he would reach out to CSX which, he said, will allow the city to take care of the issue, but at the city’s expense.
• council met in executive session to discuss the reappointment of a public official.
• Ethan Engel, a county resident on Parkview Drive, asked for — and received from McCann — an explanation about the process for addressing a home in poor condition.
• McCann told council that the administration is examining the corner of Domersville and River roads as an area to plant trees or bee-friendly habitat.
• Finance Director John Lehner noted that Tuesday’s meeting was not televised live on DCTV channel 5 due to technical issues, but this should be resolved by the next meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.