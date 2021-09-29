A legal contract concerning a planned wetlands on East River Drive was approved by Defiance City Council Tuesday night as were two ordinances ensuring constant Maumee River water quality monitoring.
Council also let lie an ordinance proposing increases in Riverside Cemetery rates (see related story) and learned that a new traffic roundabout at Cleveland and Ottawa avenues is expected to open this weekend (see related story).
One ordinance approved by council Tuesday allows a contract with the legal firm Brickler & Eckler to assist in the design phase of proposed wetlands construction along East River Drive, just south of Kettenring Hills Subdivision and north of the Maumee River.
The ordinance notes a fee of $24,000, not to exceed $30,000 "absent further legislation."
The ordinance noted that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and city staff "recommend the hiring of a law firm experienced in preparing the design-build request for proposals and contract documents in order to reduce errors and conflicts during construction ... ."
Land for the wetlands was approved by council in March while a large grant through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources was secured to cover most of the cost. However, Law Director Sean O'Donnell told council that the aforementioned legal cost will be the city's responsibility.
"But it does offer more protection for the city from contract disputes later that could be very costly because of those disputes," said O'Donnell. "And furthermore it enables the contractors and the design professionals to coordinate during the planning of this."
An emergency clause allows the ordinance to become law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
The land is a soybean field now. The city had agreed to allow the property owner one more growing season before wetlands construction could begin.
A related emergency ordinance approved Tuesday adds city code Sec. 151.06 to the city's codified ordinances while amending Sec. 151.03(d).
According to the ordinance, the changes will provide the city with additional options on projects with a more efficient "design-build delivery method, under which the design-builder is responsible for both the design and construction of a particular improvement." This is the city's plan on the wetlands project.
The city believes the wetlands project fits into its efforts to work with Ohio EPA to address water quality issues in the Lake Erie watershed.
The same could be said for two other ordinances approved Tuesday by council.
One allows a contract with Green Eyes, LLC, to purchase three nutrient monitors to measure water quality in the Maumee River near the city's Baltimore Road water plant intake. The cost is $38,318.73.
The second ordinance authorizes a contract with LimnoTech to provide support services for these devices. The cost is $48,530.
City Administrator Jeff Leonard said a $90,000 grant from the Great Lakes Observing System will help pay the cost.
The monitoring system will allow the city to monitor water quality on the upper Maumee River — before it receives effluent from the city's wastewater collection and treatment system. Ammonia, nitrogen and phosphorus levels will be monitored continuously, according to city officials, information that will be publicly available online.
"There will be a very significant amount of data coming off this river all the time available, real-time ...," said Water Plant Superintendent Adam McDowell.
The information will be beneficial for the city in determining when it can pump raw Maumee River water into the city's holding reservoir on Canal Road, according to the water plant's assistant superintendent, Joe Ewers. Presently, the city uses samples to check nutrient levels.
"There's a lot of holes in our data, and it's very time consuming," said McDowell. "... we should have good real-time data all the time."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.