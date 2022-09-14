Defiance City Council approved legislation Tuesday that continues to set the stage for a new downtown program that would help building owners make facade improvements.
A related ordinance was one of two legislative matters handled during council's regular session. Council also held a public hearing on a condominium project on East River Drive that is on hold for now (see related story).
Concerning the facade program, Mayor Mike McCann's administration plans to put aside $50,000 to assist downtown building owners with exterior improvements. He received council's tacit support for this idea during a meeting in June, and on Tuesday members moved the matter along further by approving an ordinance that sets up a necessary administrative function.
The ordinance notes that a rehabilitation board of review will be convened to provide oversight "for distributing any and all funds from the downtown building facade and roof rehabilitation program, and to provide oversight on related matters as assigned by council."
Ward I Councilman Steve Corbitt asked if council would have the ability to determine what improvements would be acceptable. Law Director Sean O'Donnell said that is still being decided as the guidelines haven't been formed yet.
If the program is funded next year, the money budgeted by council could only be used for street-facing facades, and not interior components such as heating, air conditioning, plumbing or converting space to apartment use, although roofs are a possibility. No more than $10,000 would be granted to one building owner.
The proposal is based upon a program observed by city officials during a recent trip to the Seneca County community of Tiffin.
City Finance Director John Lehner had said at a previous council meeting that the $50,000 line item planned in the 2023 budget likely would be set up under the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau's auspices while that agency — funded primarily with hotel/motel money and through fundraisers — would manage the money.
Also Tuesday, resident Jody Shaneyfelt, 1000 Ralston Ave., of the Defiance Prop Floppers R/C Flying Club using reservoir property for a runway.
He said the space would need to measure 325 feet long by 50 feet wide. At present, the club has an area on Kiser Road used for flying radio-controlled aircraft.
Shaneyfelt said he had approached the idea with the city's former administrator, Jeff Leonard, who retired this summer. The city's new administrator, Ryan Mack, told Shaneyfelt Tuesday that he would contact him about the matter.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an emergency ordinance allowing the purchase of a cot, power loader and accessories from Stryker Medical, Chicago, for the fire department. The cost is $59,527.08. The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
• McCann complimented first responders and others who helped rescue several persons from a burning apartment at 1054 Holgate Ave. last week. He noted that this was an example of teamwork — from the initial 911 call to those who helped three persons jump to safety onto a trampoline.
• Lehner informed council that $22,202 was spent on a fuel purchase and $20,990 for a rooftop heating/air conditioning unit at the city's wastewater treatment plant. The amounts are below the expenditure limit ($25,000) requiring council approval, but above the figure ($15,000) requiring its notification.
• Mack said he is looking into the condition of a collapsing garage roof at Deatrick Street and Jackson Avenue as requested last week by At-large Councilman Steve Waxler.
• council met in executive session to discuss pending litigation.
