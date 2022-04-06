Economic development concerns were a focus of council Tuesday night as it approved four ordinances related to that topic in some manner.
In all, council approved six legislative items after receiving a monthly update from the county's top economic development official, Erika Willitzer (see related story).
The first of the four economic-related ordinances establishes 11, 10-acre downtown redevelopment districts (DRD) to provide tax incentives to building owners within the districts. Businesses automatically would see new property taxes created from their investments redirected to a fund for future infrastructure improvements.
Those investing funds within the districts would be eligible to have up to a 70% of new property taxes — existing taxes would not be included — redirected back into the DRD where they occur for 10-30 years. The hope is that this program would generate enough money to establish an infrastructure grant program for building owners years into the future, according to the city.
Also Tuesday, council approved an ordinance allowing an agreement with Michigan Southern Railroad Company concerning a planned crossing on the proposed Commerce Drive extension on the city's northside.
The west and east ends of this road exist now, but it's the middle section that the McCann administration wants to build tying both ends together. To do that, the road would have to cross a railroad tracks, thus the agreement council signed off on Tuesday.
It provides the rail firm — a subsidiary of Pioneer Lines — a one-time $165,000 payment allowing the city the right to cross the line as well as $25,000 for a water line and $25,000 for a sewer line.
Law Director Sean O'Donnell told council that this was preferable to an annual payment of $8,000-$10,000 to the company.
Economic development projects are taking place on both ends of Commerce Drive: a building for A Packaging Group on the east end is being completed and a new packaging facility is being constructed by Keller Logistics on the west end.
Constructing the middle section of Commerce Drive might cost $2-3 million with American Rescue Plan Act funds one source that would help fund it. The project is not yet out to bid.
In other legislative business Tuesday, council:
• approved an ordinance allowing a tax incentive program for Castlehill Materials, LLC, 1459 Quality Drive. The company will be paid $11,000 annually for 10 years, according to the agreement, on condition the firm creates and maintains no fewer than 25 jobs.
• passed an ordinance allowing a tax incentive program for Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc., a planned agricultural fertilizer plant in Enterprise Industrial Park on Quality Drive. The firm will be paid $7,920 annually for 10 years, according to the agreement, on condition the company creates and maintains no fewer than 15 jobs.
• approved an ordinance renaming Quality Drive, from Integrity Drive to an area inside Enterprise Industrial Park "Larry Plummer Drive." This recognizes Plummer as one of the former owners of the industrial park along with his brother, Ray. Larry Plummer passed away on Dec. 18. At-large Councilman Joe Eureste, noting that he had known Larry Plummer for many years, called the move a "good gesture."
• passed an emergency ordinance amending the city's contract with Werlor Waste Control concerning downtown garbage collection. The company will empty downtown trash receptacles twice weekly from April 1-Oct. 31. The extra monthly cost is $629.
