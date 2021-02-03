Defiance City Council approved new equipment Tuesday for the parks department that prompted discussion about how to handle downtown snow removal.
A related ordinance was one of five handled by council during its regular meeting. Council also decided to take a request to help the Defiance Area YMCA with CARES Relief Act funds off the table (see related story) and learned that Cleveland Avenue is closing temporarily for utility relocation (see related story).
The aforementioned ordinance was adopted following a first reading, and allows the purchase of a Kubota utility vehicle for the parks department from Meyer Equipment, Ridgeville Corners. The cost is $39,570.85, with attachments added that will allow it to be used for sidewalk snow removal among other things.
That feature prompted a question from Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel about whether the equipment could be used for removing snow from downtown sidewalks, even though these are on private property.
"This way I would feel that it would get done more regular," said Engel.
Mayor Mike McCann was reluctant to push for that, noting that he is working with downtown merchants on the matter. During the weekend snowfall, he rated their snow removal efforts a "strong B."
"... we've tried to get our downtown merchants to be more responsible in taking care of their own snow," said McCann. "It is their responsibility. ... If we can give a strong B to downtown folks every time it snows I think we're to a point where we can all live with it. That said, we have had some discussions — and given some thought into — either contracting with a private contractor to do that service and then bill people by their frontage, or do it ourselves."
McCann said city officials' preference is that it would be handled privately, "but if it can't be done, then we can go another route. Let's see. Maybe we're getting through to our merchants."
He said over the next week or so he wants to talk with the "few people who didn't get their sidewalks done" after the snow.
In other legislative business Tuesday, council:
• approved an emergency ordinance consenting to the Ohio Department of Transportation's plan to resurface Ohio 66 (North Clinton Street) in 2022, north of Elliott Road within the city limits. The city's cost is only $9,000, while the project actually will extend further north on Ohio 66 all the way to Fulton County, according to the ordinance. The legislation's emergency clause means it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
• passed an emergency ordinance authorizing a change order to an engineering contract with Strand Associates Inc. The extra cost is $35,800, moving the total bill to $430,300. Strand is preparing the city's integrated watershed improvement plan that will be submitted to Ohio EPA.
• approved an ordinance allowing the purchase of two police cruisers from two Defiance dealerships — a 2021 Dodge Charger ($32,990) from Derrow Automotive and a 2021 Ford Interceptor from Mark Moats Ford ($32,850).
• let lie an ordinance vacating public right-of-way between lots 36 and 66 in the South Defiance Addition near Wayne Avenue and Cedar Street following a second reading. Per city requirements, the ordinance will receive three full readings before coming to a final vote. The ordinance is set to receive a second reading at council's meeting next week. At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch, who lives on Wayne Avenue, abstained from the vote.
