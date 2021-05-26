Expansion of Defiance’s outdoor refreshment area (DORA) was approved by city council Tuesday night without opposition.
Council also approved a contract to take down three buildings on downtown Clinton Street near the Maumee River as well as a related land purchase (see related story) while naming a new city park in a local historian’s honor (see related story).
The DORA-related ordinance passed Tuesday without a wimper following a third and final reading, representing quite a contrast to previous council deliberations on the original proposal.
Council had defeated the initial DORA expansion plan on April 13 after a series of meetings and much public input.
Several councilmen opposed the original idea of expanding the DORA north of the Maumee River (to include Pontiac Park) and east of the Auglaize River (to include Kingsbury Park). Their opposition was based on the inclusion of park space in the DORA, particularly Kingsbury.
But the legislation approved Tuesday excluded those areas while retaining the extension of the DORA’s southern boundaries on Clinton Street to the CSX Railroad viaduct. Thus, the D-Town Food Market & Oasis property is included.
The refreshment district was set up in 2019 in the downtown area and allows liquor-permit establishments to serve alcoholic beverages in special DORA cups.
As a corollary to the DORA expansion, council also approved an ordinance Tuesday allowing expansion of the downtown revitalization district. It too passed following a third and final reading.
The expanded revitalization area has the same boundaries as the DORA district, and has been proposed to increase opportunities for businesses within it to receive state liquor permits. However, those businesses must receive at least 75% or more of their gross receipts from food sales.
In other business Tuesday:
• approved an ordinance authorizing a contract for the purchase of 450 tons of rock salt from Morton Salt Inc. to deal with snow and ice on city streets. The cost is $31,117.50.
• Mayor Mike McCann reminded council that a Memorial Day service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Riverside Cemetery. Community Auditorium would be used in the event of unfavorable weather, he said.
• Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel requested a finance committee meeting during council’s regular meeting on June 8 to receive a quarterly financial update from the administration. Another topic, he said, will be Riverside Cemetery rates.
• At-large Councilman Steve Waxler noted that a large dead tree behind 846 Jefferson Ave. poses a safety hazard. McCann said the administration would look into the matter, but said the tree is on private property as the public alley there has been vacated.
• City Administrator Jeff Leonard informed council of three expenditures: $16,083 for fuel from Slattery Oil; $20,250 for algaecide from Bonded Chemical and $16,800 to Mannik & Smith Group for a traffic impact study of Enterprise Industrial Park. The amounts are below the amount needing council’s approval, but above the figure requiring its notification.
