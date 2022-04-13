On a second attempt, Defiance City Hall has secured a contract for the repair of West High Street, a project welcomed for some time due to its deteriorating condition.
A related ordinance was one of four approved by council during an otherwise routine meeting Tuesday night.
The contract with Hillabrand & Sons, LLC, Northwood, will allow repairs and resurfacing to West High Street along with a water line replacement. The cost is $1,339,620.15.
West High runs from Clinton Street to the city's west corporation limits, and its condition has been a concern in recent years.
The city had opened bids on the project earlier this year, but received none when the engineer's estimate was around $1.1 million. That was raised to $1.3 million, producing a single bid by the aforementioned company.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an emergency ordinance allowing the purchase of 11 new mobile video recording systems — more commonly known as dashboard cameras — from Safe Fleet for the police department. The cost is $66,526. The new equipment will replace aging devices.
• council passed an emergency ordinance authorizing a contract with Safe Fleet for the purchase of 14 body cameras for the police department. The cost is $74,270 with a grant covering $73,663.
• council let lie an ordinance conveying city-owned park property on South Jackson Avenue, south of Deatrick Street, to the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation. This will be provided to New Home Development Corp. to construct single-family housing for persons with mental health illness, according to Law Director Sean O'Donnell. Due to an absence and voting abstention, council lacked the necessary votes to suspend procedural rules and move the legislation to a final vote Tuesday. It will return for a second reading on April 26.
• council met in executive session to discuss compensation of a public official.
• Ward 3 Councilman Joshua Mast spoke about dangerous traffic patterns he witnessed in the downtown. Mayor Mike McCann "duly noted" the concerns and reminded that efforts to prohibit certain right turns on red lights are afoot.
• Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock inquired about the city's open burning restrictions. McCann noted that small recreational fires are permitted but not fires to burn sticks.
• Mast and McCann commented on the success of "Clan Up Your Parks Day" held Saturday in the city parks and related grounds.
• McCann informed council of a conversation he had with Kevin Boulis of the House of Ruth, a domestic violence shelter. He said... commented the city's "fine police department."
• the mayor extended compliments to Marlene Sutton of the fire department for her involvement with the United Way's fundraising campaign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.