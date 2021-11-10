An expensive change order for a delayed downtown improvement project received Defiance City Council's approval Tuesday night, but officials say the cost should be covered by grant funds.
A related ordinance was one of four legislative items approved by council during its regular meeting, when a local youth group also received support for a proposed hydrant painting project (see related story).
The aforementioned change order will amend a contract with All Excavating and Demolition, McComb, increasing the cost of the removal of buildings in Clinton Street's 100 block — on the north side of the former Spanky's Bar — by $116,396.50. This takes the project cost from $139,100 to $255,496.50.
However, Finance Director John Lehner told council Tuesday that left-over grant funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Ohio Emergency Management Agency — covering most of the cost to buy and remove the buildings — should absorb the extra cost.
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler, who months ago questioned whether All Excavating's bid on the project was too low, suggested that the contractor may not have anticipated something the other companies who unsuccessfully bid on the work had figured on. But Lehner answered negatively, saying this could not have been foreseen.
The project hangup has been in the construction of a new brick wall to support the one building left standing — the former Spanky's Bar building (renamed River's Edge Bar & Grille by the new owner). Special posts must be installed near the foundation to support the wall.
Mayor Mike McCann couldn't say Tuesday when the work would be completed as the state still must approve construction plans.
His administration wants to put money in the 2022 city to begin planning for a riverfront park in the space vacated by the buildings and adjacent areas.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• approved an ordinance transferring approximately 2-3 acres in the city's industrial park on Quality Drive to the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation for a possible economic development interest. According to the ordinance, the CIC is "willing to hold the property until an end user can accept the property and convert it for further economic development." This would provide the option of a railroad spur, according to the city.
• passed an ordinance allowing an amendment to a lease with Defiance Holdings, LLC, concerning communications tower locations on city-owned property on Precision Way and Carter Avenue.
• approved a resolution declaring municipal services to be provided on 1.557 acres proposed for annexation into the city on Spruce Street in Section 30 of Richland Township. The property already receives city water and sewer services, according to officials.
• approved the appointment of Georgia Kohart to the city shade tree commission.
• learned from City Administrator Jeff Leonard that the city paid $15,155.25 for a sanitary sewer line repair on Clinton Street, $16,734 to Bonded Chemical for liquid sodium hypochlorite and $21,589.34 to Master Meter, Inc. for annual support of master meters. These expenditure are below the amount needed for council's approval, but above the figure requiring its notification.
• met in executive session to discuss appointment of a public official and collective bargaining.
