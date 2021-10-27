Administrative changes were made by Defiance City Council Tuesday night to prepare for the hiring of a second school resource officer (SRO).
A related ordinance highlighted council's legislative business in which all four agenda items were approved.
The additional SRO was approved by the Defiance Schools Board of Education earlier this year, and will augment the one already provided by the city police department.
Law Director Sean O'Donnell told council that the new SRO will be funded by the school for a two-year period. Thereafter, the city will have to decide whether to continue funding the position, according to City Administrator Jeff Leonard.
However, he noted that if the city does not do so, this would not necessarily result in the officer's dismissal. In that case, the city would look at the officer on the force with the least seniority, he indicated.
At any rate, Tuesday's legislation did not concern itself with the officer's actual hiring, but only detailing the police roster to increase the number of patrolman from 21 to 22, thus providing for the SRO position.
Also approved was an ordinance allowing monthly transfers among various city funds for October.
Included is $50,000 from the general fund to the splash pad trust fund to help pay the city's debt service on the new facility in Bronson Park.
According to Finance Director John Lehner, some private pledges that were made for the splash park didn't come through, thus requiring the city to pick up the difference. A considerable portion of the $1.2 million project was covered with donations from the private sector.
In other business Tuesday, council:
• approved an annual ordinance renewing a contract with Defiance County to provide reimbursement to indigent court defendants needing legal services.
• passed an annual resolution accepting the county budget commission's plan for distributing undivided local government funds received through the state. The city will receive $188,744.90 from this source.
• was reminded by Mayor Mike McCann that the Lions Club parade will be held Saturday night in downtown Defiance with the Purple Heart Bridge over the Maumee River closed at 6 p.m. for safety reasons. The mayor also asked drivers to be mindful of children during Trick or Treat night.
• discussed the new four-way stops signs that have replaced signals at three downtown intersections. McCann said new signs will note the four-way stops at the intersections.
• approved the appointments of Marc Warncke and Steve Furnas to the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum board.
• scheduled a special meeting at 5 p.m. to review the entire proposed 2022 city budget. Council will not meet next Tuesday due to the general election.
• met in executive session to discuss the sale of unneeded property.
