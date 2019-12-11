Defiance city government has a new budget in place for 2020.
City council approved a related ordinance Tuesday night during its last meeting of 2019, when it approved seven legislative items in all, including new water and sewer rates (see related story). Earlier, Council President Dave McMaster recognized two outgoing councilmen for their service (see related story on page A2).
The budget ordinance sets 2020 spending at $47,900,275, 7% less than what was approved for this year. Only one additional hire is planned — an operator in the water department.
The smaller appropriation for next year reflects less expenditures in the water, wastewater and capital improvement budgets.
Within the budget is a $10,812,253 general fund, which covers many of the city’s day-to-day functions and relies heavily on revenue from the city’s income tax, as well as a police and fire fund of $6,582,835. The latter is supported by a dedicated 0.3% income tax approved by city voters in 2013.
A majority of general fund revenue comes from the city’s income tax, assessed against those who live or work in Defiance. The tax totals 1.8% percent, with two-thirds going to the general fund, a third dedicated to the police and fire fund and a third reserved for capital improvements.
The 2020 budget’s largest expenditures, with 2019 adopted amounts in parenthesis, include: general fund, $10,819,642 ($11,576,683); water pollution control, $7,728,804 ($10,899,907); police and fire fund, $6,582,835 ($6,701,570); water treatment plant, $6,344,555 ($6,997,400); capital improvements, $4,317,683 ($3,958,359); health care trust, $3,753,000 ($3,361,050); sewer capital improvements, $1,730,500 ($1,880,000); streets, $1,285,680 ($1,037,925); refuse collection, $1,073,000 ($966,000); utilities billing office, $865,975 ($837,070); revolving loan fund, $584,720 ($515,000); fire pension fund, $474,000 ($462,000); police pension fund, $423,820 ($442,000); hotel/motel tax fund, $395,645 ($403,605).
The largest general fund expenditures, with 2019 general fund appropriated amounts in parenthesis, include: police and fire transfer out (cash transfer to the city’s police and fire fund), $4,100,000 ($4,350,000); parks and recreation, $805,460 ($1,173,500); municipal court, $951,940 ($1,004,915); engineering, $773,320 ($827,610); buildings and land, $620,375 ($641,560); finance department, $532,835 ($501,650); law department, $371,085 ($366,290); cemetery, $403,120 ($364,460); fire pension transfer out, $410,000 ($360,000); police pension transfer out, $245,000 ($340,000); development department, $290,519 ($320,584); income tax department, $291,330 ($299,670); building inspection, $208,710 ($210,410); city administrator, $179,655 ($193,360); mayor, $182,425 ($179,080); and insurance pool, $190,000 ($165,585); city council, $128,275 ($114,190).
Keeping with budget matters, council approved an ordinance making year-end amendments to the 2019 budget, showing $2,418,000 less than what was appropriated.
The main reason is a reduction of $1,729,000 in sewer capital improvements along with $973,000 less in capital improvements.
According to Finance Director John Lehner, some projects that had been planned in 2019 were not finished or were carried over into 2020. He said these were “projects that we have appropriated dollars for to go forward in 2019 that either started and didn’t finish or we weren’t able to start in 2019. And in each case those funds were dependent on grant funding that is disbursed to the city on a reimbursement basis. If we don’t start the project and we don’t spend the money, we don’t get the revenues back in return.
“So, what we have is appropriations that actually exceed the amount of revenue that we anticipate to receive between now and Dec. 31,” Lehner added. “We’re simply not allowed to do that. We’re not allowed to appropriate more dollars than revenues or money on hand that we think we’ll have. So these projects will, in all likelihood, come back to you in 2020 as supplemental appropriations. We’ll reappropriate the money in 2020 as they go forward.”
Some $20,000 also was added for overtime in the fire department budget due to the Clinton Street bridge project, according to Lehner.
The original 2019 budget figure for fire department overtime was $250,000.
