Bronson park's improvement will continue following city council's meeting Tuesday night.
That's because council approved an ordinance allowing a contract with Baker Shindler Company, Defiance, to construct a multi-use path at Bronson Park.
The legislation was the single agenda item handled by council during its regular meeting Tuesday.
According to the ordinance, the Bronson path's cost is $162,974.
The path will run from the splash pad along Power Dam Road to the shelterhouse area at Bronson, and is part of an ongoing series of improvements in the park.
The splash pad was opened in 2018 while the city has added a new playground this year along with improvements to the park's shelterhouses and parking lot.
Tuesday's ordinance contained an emergency clause, allowing the legislation to become law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular waiting period.
Earlier, At-large Councilman Steve Waxler inquired about the status of an unsafe home on Hopkins Street, near Vine Street.
Law Director Sean O'Donnell said the home was the subject of a nuisance abatement board hearing on Aug. 18. The board affirmed the city's decision to demolish the home, he informed council.
This can occur within 30 days from Sept. 30.
O'Donnell said the city has received three demolition estimates for the home.
In other business Tuesday:
• Administrator Jeff Leonard informed council of two recent expenditures below the $25,000 threshold requiring legislation. One is $22,531 with Henschen and Associates for a computer upgrade; the other is $20,000 with ... Dan Mix Contracting for a housing rehab at 415 Gibson St.
• Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt thanked Defiance Township trustees for making temporary repairs to Ginter Road. In a previous meeting he complimented city crews for doing the same thing for the portion onside the Defiance corporation limits. The road is slated for major repairs in 2023.
• Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock cautioned motorists to be watchful for bicycles, saying there were five incidents involving them in the past week and a half.
• Waxler expressed safety concerns about an occupied Rulf Street duplex with boarded windows. He said this could impede escapes from the residence in the event of fire. Leonard promised to look into the matter.
• At-large Councilman Joe Eureste requested that city officials convene a session with council to discuss potential capital projects, now that municipal finances are strong. He suggested a sidewalk project on Carpenter Road, for example. Finance Director John Lehner responded affirmatively to Eureste's suggestion that a council session consider the matter further before the budgetary process culminates.
• At-large Council Member Jill Krutsch asked if the city could provide a link on its website to consultant Jason Hamman's site. Hamman met with council last week to discuss the future of the 1918 school building. Mayor Mike McCann said the link is being worked on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.