Defiance City Council has approved a new contract with Highland Township to provide more advanced EMS service.
A related ordinance was one of four handled by council during its meeting Tuesday night.
The aforementioned contract commits the city to providing advanced life support (ALS) to Highland Township beyond the Defiance corporation limits.
According to the ordinance, Highland Township — which has its own fire and EMS department — will pay the city $10,000 for the rest of 2022 for the first 50 calls requiring the more advanced service. Each call above that number will be compensated at a rate of $250.
The contract specifies that the city will provide one EMS "echo unit staffed by a licensed paramedic" Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
The ordinance contains an emergency clause, meaning it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
In other business Tuesday:
• council let lie an ordinance establishing 11 downtown redevelopment districts. Businesses within the districts automatically would see new property taxes created from their investments redirected to a fund for future infrastructure improvements. The legislation will return for a third and final reading at council's next meeting on April 5.
• council passed an emergency ordinance allowing a contract with Ward Construction, Leipsic, for this year's street paving program. The cost is $520,977.
• council approved an emergency ordinance allowing purchase of a replacement squad ambulance through the state's cooperative purchasing program from Horton Emergency Vehicles. The cost is $259,305.
• Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel asked about the process for abating a nuisance at 1124 Ayersville. The city has sent a letter to the property owner, so the process has entered a waiting period, according to Mayor Mike McCann.
• At-large Councilman Joe Eureste expressed his gratitude for the city's repair of large bump on Wayne Avenue. He also inquired about efforts to market the former 1918 school building on Arabella Street. McCann told The Crescent-News that developers have expressed interest although neither has yet visited.
• At-large Councilman Steve Waxler asked about the new granulated activated carbon system's installation at the water treatment plant on Baltimore Road. The system has been partially activated, although supply-chain issues have kept it from going online completely, according to city officials.
• At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch inquired about the possibility of allowing commercial landscape contractors to use the city compost site. McCann said this will be a discussion topic among city officials.
• Finance Director John Lehner noted the recent lack of bids on the West High Street repair/resurfacing project. The engineer's estimate has been raised to $1.3 million and the project will be rebid.
