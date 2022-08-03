Defiance City Council continued to lay the groundwork Tuesday evening for a major waterline installation beneath the Maumee River.
During its regular meeting, council passed an ordinance — one of five approved in all — allowing a contract for waterline components. Council also received an economic development update from the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation's executive director (see related story).
An emergency ordinance — passed Tuesday with a suspension of procedural rules after a final vote — allows the purchase of two valve insertions from Hydra-Stop, Burr Ridge, Ill., for the planned new Maumee River waterline crossing near Preston Island. The crossing will go from around Biede Avenue on the Maumee's south bank to Carpenter Road/East River Drive on the Maumee's north bank.
The cost is $42,216.
Last week council approved the purchase of four valves for the waterline from a separate contractor at a cost of $33,800.
City officials explained that these components are being ordered now to avoid potential supply-chain problems when the project gets underway.
According to Mayor Mike McCann, the city is scheduled to open bids Friday on a design-build contract for the project, which has an estimated pricetag of $2 million. If a contractor can be brought on soon this could allow the project to be completed by year's end, he indicated.
City customers should not notice much difference when the project gets going as the old line will be kept in service. When the new plastic line goes online the old crossing — which is partially on the river bottom and partially beneath Preston Island — will be abandoned and left in place.
The new line is 16 inches in diameter on the inside, according to McCann, while the old is 16 inches on the outside, so the new one will be able to transport a little more water.
McCann said the line will provide a key link to the city's northside and serve the likes of Johns Manville, the Richland-Stryker electricity peaking plant and Kettenring Hills Subdivision. The city also installed a new line beneath Maumee just west of the Purple Heart Bridge several years ago, but that one goes toward Northtowne Mall and serves different areas, he said.
The ordinance's emergency clause means the legislation becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
Also approved Tuesday was an emergency ordinance awarding a contract to CivicPlus, Manhattan, Kan., to design and implement a new city website.
The cost is $34,293 for the first year and $9.817.50 for the second.
City officials noted that the website hasn't been upgraded since 2016 while the present website handler — Yvonne Dale of Defiance — would like to step away from the task.
Although he did vote for the ordinance, At-large Councilman Steve Waxler questioned the legislation's emergency clause and contended that council hadn't been informed of the expense prior to Tuesday. Too, Waxler said the expenditure wasn't budgeted, just like a number of other expenses.
Mayor Mike McCann indicated that the matter had been discussed at a board of control meeting, of which Waxler receives minutes. And Finance Director John Lehner commented that the budget is "just a plan" and plans do change.
In other legislative business Tuesday, council:
• approved an emergency ordinance allowing a contract with Griffin Pavement Striping, LLC, Fremont, for pavement markings. The cost is $55,462.
• passed an ordinance amending the city's 2022 budget to add an additional $127,299.46 in appropriations. The big items here are $68,949.46 in the city's fire damage repair/removal fund and $30,000 concerning a land-swap deal with the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation. The fire damage funds reflect reimbursements to the city of insurance funds kept in escrow until the properties in question — damaged by fire — are cleaned up.
• approved an ordinance allowing the transfer of $497,019 among four city funds in August.
