Defiance City Council continued to discuss a request to help the Defiance Area YMCA with CARES Relief Act money during its meeting Tuesday night.
While most council members expressed reservations last week about providing $30,000 to the nonprofit organization for its childcare program, that wasn't the case Tuesday night when YMCA officials presented their case to council.
The discussion kicked off council's regular meeting Tuesday and was followed by approval of five ordinances (see related story) and an announcement about plans to close parts of Cleveland Avenue for the next week (see related story).
The YMCA's executive director (Rich Seward) and capital campaign chairman Terry Melton were on hand Tuesday to make the case for the $30,000 contribution and explain the need.
Seward told council that the Y's childcare program saw a 43% reduction in income from 2019 to 2020. He said the program made $200,000 in 2019 and $115,000 in 2020.
Melton called the Y "one of the key community assets in the area" and observed that locals have contributed $7 million toward five of the organization's past capital campaigns. He said the Y serves "thousands" of youth.
Seward told council that what makes the YMCA different from others who might need financial help is that it is a nonprofit organization built through the "blood, sweat and tears of the community."
He said the Y attempted to raise rates for its childcare program when things got tough, but this made things difficult for clients. The organization also cut payroll utilities and operating expenses while receiving some help with personal protection equipment and assistance from the Defiance Area Foundation, Seward indicated.
"Things are getting better — we are seeing some uptick, but it's going to be a slow go and it's not going to be all of a sudden tomorrow things are 100%," said Seward. "So, we know that, we're still going to fight through and do what we have to do."
He added that "the opportunity here is critical for us to continue to try to climb out of what we survived through in 2020 and hopefully start 2021 in a very positive mold."
The city received $1.2 million in federal CARES Act funds that had to be used by year's end, with all but the $30,000 being spent. Approximately 75% of this was used for fire department wages.
That diversion allowed the city to save on labor expenses and grow the general fund balance. Whereas the city's general fund carryover was about $3.1 million to start 2020, the amount grew to approximately $4.2 million at the end of 2020 — despite a 3.5% reduction in city income tax receipts.
Several councilmen expressed concerns last week about setting a precedent by providing the YMCA with CARES Relief Act funds, when other entities and businesses could use some help as well.
At-large Councilman Steve Waxler, for example, said "I don't think we can entertain one and not leave that open to everybody else that comes and asks for it." He reiterated that worry Tuesday, saying "I don't know how we're going to justify one and not the other."
However, on Tuesday most council members wanted more specific information from YMCA officials on how they would spend the money. And all supported a motion to remove an ordinance from the table that would approve the $30,000 gift, thus allowing the legislation to return for an amended reading next Tuesday night.
(The amendment will state specifically that the money must be used for the Y's child care program while Y officials will be asked to provide an update thereafter.)
Waxler wanted to know how the YMCA knew about the possibility of receiving CARES Act funds from the city.
"We didn't put this out in the public, we didn't talk about it," said Waxler. "How did you guys (the YMCA) find out we even had money to do this?"
Seward said we got a call from Finance Director John Lehner, saying there was "potential for something."
"There was rumblings out there from somewhere that the YMCA could use the help, and I reached out to Rich ...," said Lehner.
"I think everybody could have used the help," responded Waxler. "We could have reached out to a lot of people."
Earlier, Lehner said "no one has asked (for the money), and quite honestly the money will be gone. We did some end-of-the-year accounting to free up this $30,000 if we chose to go forward and give it to the Y. If we don't, we'll put it back in the original purpose that it was being used for here which was for fire wages."
Mayor Mike McCann's administration is treating the matter as a one-time, special circumstance for a key nonprofit organization in the community, saying "this community built this Y."
McCann also noted that the YMCA provides recreational activities that the city government does not. While the city has a parks department, he observed, it doesn't provide recreation, but taxpayer funds help subsidize some groups that do, such as the Defiance Baseball Association and Little League Football.
As far as "accepting applications in the future from other entities," McCann said, "I don't have any desire to get involved in that." He added that "this was a special situation" where a former YMCA board had asked him in the fall about the city helping the organization.
"At that time, I'm thinking, no, but I filed it away, mentioned it to John and then it was forgotten," explained McCann. "But then as more (CARES Act) money kept coming in, I said to John at some point, 'should we revisit that Y issue?' And we did."
