NAPOLEON — A plan to address the city’s feral cat population was advanced during Tuesday’s meeting of the Napoleon City Council.
Last week, Joan Comstock, shelter manager at the Henry County Humane Society, met with the city’s safety and human resources committee and outlined six possible plans of action to address the strays.
The plan that received the committee’s unanimous approval calls for passage of an ordinance prohibiting providing food and water to stray animals, and would see the city seeking grant funding to implement a trap, neuter and release (TNR) program. Once trapped, sick or injured cats would be humanely euthanized. The Henry County Humane Society will continue to offer low-cost spay/neuter clinics once monthly.
City manager Joel Mazur noted that the Henry County Humane Society became a no-kill shelter five years ago, linking this to the influx of strays.
“Since that stopped, we’ve seen the cat population around the area increase a little bit,” Mazur said.
Council also heard Tuesday from Napoleon resident Stacy Bressler, who questioned how the no-feeding ordinance coincides with existing state laws regarding the treatment of companion animals. Bressler also noted that cats that aren’t fed will seek food elsewhere, and expressed her support for a TNR program, which Bressler said would prevent new groups of cats from moving into the cleared areas.
Council voted 4-2 in favor of the plan, with councilmen Lori Siclair and Jeff Comadoll dissenting. Councilman Travis Sheaffer was absent Tuesday.
The ordinance would make feeding a stray a minor misdemeanor, or a fourth-degree misdemeanor for subsequent offenses.
“I don’t really want (Police) Chief (David) Mack’s guys going out looking specifically for people feeding feral cats,” said Napoleon Mayor Jason Maassel. “I’d rather it be an add-on.”
City law director Billy Harmon said that if a complaint is made, a note will likely be sent first in an attempt to resolve the matter.
Councilman Dan Baer said that due to “strong opinions on both sides of the issue,” he recommended three readings of the legislation, to provide ample time for public comment.
Also Tuesday, council passed on first reading a draft ordinance permitting the use of low-speed, under-speed and utility vehicles on city streets.
The Ohio Revised Code authorizes municipalities to allow under-speed vehicles, like golf carts, on the streets, provided they are inspected and have license plates.
The draft ordinance specifies the vehicles will be allowed on streets with a 35 mph-or-slower speed limit, provided seat belts are used, with a restriction on Scott Street from LaGrange Street north to the bypass. All other state and local traffic laws will apply.
Mack said he spoke recently to Henry County Sheriff Michael Bodenbender about the matter, adding Bodenbender would prefer the vehicles not cross any state routes.
Baer again recommended council proceed with the full three readings to allow time for public comment.
The ordinance passed 5-1, with Councilman Joe Bialorucki opposed.
In other business Tuesday:
• an Auditor of State Award with distinction was presented to the city for, among other accomplishments, a clean financial audit for fiscal year 2018. The Auditor of State audits 5,900 entities, and 3-5% are eligible for the award.
• council voted in favor of a Community Investment Area (CRA) agreement with American Road Holdings LLC, dba Paul Martin and Sons, that will provide a 10-year, 100% tax abatement on the businesses’ improvements. The company’s expansion project is estimated at $1.1 million, and three full-time positions will be created.
• council voted to direct the law director to draft legislation adopting the city’s updated master plan. Bowling Green-based planning and economic development firm Reveille was hired to create the plan. That process began last fall. Glenn Grisdale of Reveille met with council Tuesday to summarize the new plan, which focuses on riverfront improvement, advancing growth opportunities, promoting mixed uses and continuing infrastructure improvements. Grisdale said the plan will be available to view at the city’s website, napoleonohio.com, within a week.
• council passed a trio of ordinances authorizing the city’s purchase of property needed for its upcoming wastewater treatment plant rehabilitation. The city paid just under $34,000 for the properties, one of which was a direct land swap. Parcels along East Washington Street will provide space for a new headworks facility. The property purchase also will facilitate access to the area during construction.
• council passed on second reading an ordinance supplementing the annual appropriation measure in order to return $41,686 in deferred property tax assessments to the Ohio Water and Sewer Rotary Commission. The city secured funds from the commission several years ago to develop infrastructure in the Northpointe and Palmer Ditch areas. If the three parcels involved were sold or used for something other than agriculture, the assessments were to become due.
• council removed previous council direction to Harmon to draft legislation adding the city to an amicus brief opposing House Bill 49’s centralized tax collection. Harmon said the Ohio Municipal League is only asking this of municipalities not already involved in the lawsuit.
• council approved the purchase of a Terex line truck from Sourcewell for the electric department. The city budgeted $300,000 for the truck, which will replace a 2005 vehicle, and received a quote of $260,195.
• Mack reported that the police department has selected its new K9 unit.
• council voted to seek a Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) grant for surplus MARCs radios at the recommendation of Fire Chief Clayton O’Brien.
• council passed a “housekeeping” resolution amending certain city finance department ordinances, as they pertain to the type of financial transaction language.
• council passed an ordinance approving the ODOT bridge inspection program renewal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.