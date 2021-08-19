MONTPELIER — An incident near here involving two vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHP).
According to information released by the Swanton Post of the OHP, on Wednesday at approximately 5:48 p.m., a semi driven by James Mayfield, 65, Columbus, was traveling westbound when it struck the rear of a 2022 Freightliner semi driven by Trayon Sanders, 24, New Orleans, La.
Mayfield's vehicle became engulfed in flames after the impact. The flames then spread to the trailer.
Corrosive material was released and leaked into the nearby St. Joseph River as a result of the impact and fire.
Montpelier, Bryan and Brady Township fire departments, as well as the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission were able to contain the spill.
As the OHP reports, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also responded to assess the spill. Environmental Remediation Services was called to the scene to handle the clean up.
For about four hours, the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike were closed. Westbound lanes were closed for longer but have since been reopened.
Assisting in the incident were: the OHP, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission, Williams County EMS, Montpelier, Bryan and Brady Township fire departments, the Ohio EPA, Environmental Remediation Services and Hutch's Towing.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
