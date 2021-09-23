• Correction

Tim Copsey was incorrectly identified in the Paulding Village Council story as the CIC Director of the village. He is the Paulding County Economic Director. Additionally, two issues he presented with the Union Bank agreement were incorrect. It should have said that the two issues were the date of the Community Reinvestment Agreement for Paulding Village, and the name of the solicitor should have been Harvey Hyman.

