• Correction
A story on Allison Engel being named Ohio FFA treasurer for the coming year noted she had replaced Haleigh Stoller of Wayne Trace as the second consecutive northwest Ohio FFA member in that position. Actually, she will be the third, as Kalyn Strahley of Paulding FFA held the office in 2018-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.