• Correction
An article which appeared in Tuesday's Crescent-News omitted Janet Breneman's name from an article concerning write-in candidates for the November election. Breneman of West Unity will face Republican incumbent Jim Hoops of Napoleon in the race for the Ohio House's 81st District, which represents Henry, Putnam and Williams counties, as well as the southeast corner of Fulton County.
