Correction

A Defiance County Common Pleas Court entry which appeared in Tuesday's Crescent-News incorrectly stated that Alan Rocha-Ramirez, 23, 635 Emmett St., pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. Actually, he pleaded not guilty to attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.

