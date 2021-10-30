• Correction
Articles which appeared in previous editions of The Crescent-News incorrectly reported that Alex Renollet is an incumbent Mark Township trustee seeking re-election. Actually, the incumbents seeking re-election are David Miller and John Panico. Miller and Panico were elected to the township's two open trustee positions in 2017 while Renollet finished third. A fourth candidate in this year's election is Chuck Wonderly. Voters will be asked to choose two trustees.
