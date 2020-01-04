• Correction
An article in Friday's Crescent-News incorrectly stated that applicants are being sought for the remaining two years of the unexpired term of Archbold Area Board of Education member John Downey. Downey did complete his final four-year term on Dec. 31, 2019, and applicants are being sought to serve the term beginning Jan. 1, 2020.
