• Correction
The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum and the city of Defiance are preparing for the 2020 Defiance City Hall of Fame that will be held May 8. New nominations have been collected and are being reviewed, along with past nominations on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers at the municipal building on 631 Perry St. Among nominations from the current pool is Howard Aldrich. The name was misspelled when it was published this week.
