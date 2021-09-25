• Correction
In Thursday's edition of The Crescent-News, the data for student and staff quarantines since the mask requirement on Aug. 31 in the Defiance City Board of Education meeting story was incorrect. The correct data should have been 45 student cases and 40 student quarantines; and four staff cases and two staff quarantines.
