In the rollover accident on Monday morning, the story incorrectly stated that Justine Cassidy was in the vehicle. Only the driver, Dereck Morrow, 39, Hicksville, was in the car at the time of the accident. According to the Defiance Police Department, he was cited for failure to control and driving under suspension, and taken to Mercy Hospital. Cassidy, the owner of the vehicle was cited with wrongful entrustment of the vehicle and her vehicle was uninsured.
