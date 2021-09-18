Correction:
In Thursday's edition of The Crescent-News, a listing in the church events for Auglaize Chapel Church of God's revival listed the wrong church. The revival will take place Sept. 26-29 at Auglaize Chapel Church of God in Oakwood.
Correction:
