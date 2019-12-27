• Correction
A story in the Dec. 20 edition of The Crescent-News mistakenly reported that Troy Recker was the incumbent Putnam County recorder. While he is a candidate for the office, it is his wife, Cathy Recker, who currently holds the position.
