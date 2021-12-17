Correction:
In Thursday's edition of The Crescent-News, it was incorrectly reported that the St. Peter Lutheran Preschool Cookie Walk would take place inside the classroom, the event is a drive-thru event. In addition, the correct phone number to call for more information is, 419-762-5075.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.