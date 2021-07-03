An article which appeared in Thursday's Crescent-News incorrectly stated that Republican Rep. Dick Stein of Norwalk, Republican Sen. Jay Hottinger of Newark and Democratic Rep. Jeff Crossman of Parma are voting members of the Ohio Power Siting Board. Actually, Stein, Hottinger and Crossman are non-voting members along with Democratic Sen. Sandra Williams of Cleveland. Voting members are Jennifer French, Ohio PUCO chair; Gregory Murphy (public member), Mary Mertz, Ohio Department of Natural Resources director; Stephanie McCloud, Ohio Department of Health director; Laurie Stevenson, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency director; Lydia Mihalik, Ohio Development Services Agency director; and Dorothy Pelanda, Ohio Department of Agriculture director.
