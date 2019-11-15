• Correction
An article and editorial which appeared in Thursday's edition of The Crescent-News incorrectly stated that a public meeting planned by the city of Defiance at 6:30 p.m. Monday to discuss a proposed Native American tribute will be held at the Stroede Center for the Arts. Actually, the meeting will be held at Defiance Elementary School, 400 Carter Road.
