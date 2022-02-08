• Correction
An article in Saturday's Crescent-News incorrectly reported that Henry County Juvenile Judge Denise McColley is prohibited from seeking re-election this year due to an age limitation. Actually, McColley could seek one more term as she would not turn 70 until after a new term would begin.
