An article in the April 17 Crescent-News concerning the DEA prescription drug take-back omitted an additional location for residents to drop off their unwanted drugs between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday. While the article noted that the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, 113 Biede Ave., Defiance, and the Hicksville Police Department, 510 W. High St., will provide two drop-off points, it should have stated that a third location in Defiance County is the Sherwood library branch, 117 N. Harrison St. Law enforcement officers will be stationed at all three locations.

