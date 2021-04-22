An article in the April 17 Crescent-News concerning the DEA prescription drug take-back omitted an additional location for residents to drop off their unwanted drugs between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday. While the article noted that the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, 113 Biede Ave., Defiance, and the Hicksville Police Department, 510 W. High St., will provide two drop-off points, it should have stated that a third location in Defiance County is the Sherwood library branch, 117 N. Harrison St. Law enforcement officers will be stationed at all three locations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.