• Correction
Information supplied to The Crescent-News incorrectly indicated that ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital's first baby born in 2020, Lucille, daughter of Gage Hale and Jessie Webster of Archbold, was born Jan. 2. Lucille was born Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m.
