An advertisement for the Sons of American Legion's ham shoot at the Jewell Legion Hall on April 10 which ran in the March 12 and March 19 editions of The Crescent-News incorrectly stated "every 10th time up is Youth Shoot • 15 & older." Actually, the ad should have stated "every 10th time up is Youth Shoot • 15 & under."

