• Correction

A real estate transaction in Thursday’s Crescent-News incorrectly stated that Rolland Andrews Jr., trustee, sold an 84-acre parcel in Paulding County’s Brown Township, Sec. 2, to Ryan Randall, et al. The transaction should have read Andrews Farms, Inc. to Ryan Randall, et al, Sec. 2, 84 acres.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments