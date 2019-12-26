Region:

Corn & Soybean Day:

The annual Northwest Ohio Corn & Soybean Day will be held from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 17 at Founders Hall on the Sauder Village campus in Archbold. The program includes a three-hour private pesticide recertification (plus one-hour fertilizer), 2.5 hours of commercial recertification and four hours of CCA credits.

Pre-registration is $35 if postmarked by Jan. 8. To register, contact the Fulton County OSU Extension office at 419-337-9210 or email richer.5@osu.edu.

