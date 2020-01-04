Both of Defiance’s new councilmen will take elected office for the first time when they are sworn in Tuesday night, not that far removed from their earlier attempts at a council seat.
They are Stephen Corbitt, 64, and Joshua Mast, 44, and each will take the oath for a four-year term during council’s meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St.
Corbitt will be council’s new Ward 1 representative, replacing Pete Lundberg who chose not to seek re-election after two terms; Mast will represent Ward 3, replacing David Plant who also decided against putting his name on the November ballot.
Mast won a contested election; Corbitt was unopposed, but both are redeeming earlier attempts to take a seat at council’s table.
Four years ago, Corbitt was one of 11 persons who applied for a vacant at-large council position, but Jill Krutsch, who is in the midst of a four-year term, was chosen. Mast ran unsuccessfully as a write-in candidate against Plant in 2017 while seeking a two-year unexpired term.
Both saw an opportunity last year to parlay their interest in public service and care for Defiance into a successful political campaign in November.
“I just saw an opportunity to give back and hopefully keep Defiance on a positive track for growth,” explained Mast. Referencing his run for council in 2017, Mast noted that he wasn’t able to get his name on the ballot that year (thus his write-in candidacy), but “when this time Rev. Plant said he was retiring, I thought it was another good chance to step up and help with the community.”
Said Corbitt: “I’ve just been interested in serving on council and being part of the process for quite awhile. I talked to Pete (Lundberg) a little bit before getting certified for the election because I didn’t want to run against Pete. He decided he wasn’t going to run again. It surprised me a little bit there were no other candidates that applied.”
They hope to support Defiance’s growth and/or business retention.
“I don’t know if there is an easy answer,” said Corbitt. “We have to give (prospective businesses) places to develop their businesses and go to. What they are developing on the northeast side of town (Harmon Business Park on Commerce Drive) ... those are the kinds of aggressive things you have to do. You can’t just hope somebody shows up and picks Defiance by happenstance. You have to get your name and your community out there.”
Too, he wants to see a concerted effort to take care of the city’s “eyesores” because “it reflects on the people who live here.” And he “would like to see us connect the neighborhoods to the city’s amenities” through consistent sidewalks and trails for bicycles.
Mast said he wants to “keep intact local businesses we have already and help them to grow themselves and keep the infrastructure up ... . My biggest concern is keeping on the track for improvements — that things are continually improving for Defiance and heading in the right direction. I want to work within the city’s strategic plan to do that stuff.”
Mast wants to ensure that the strategic plan meshes with the community’s wishes, and “what they think is more important” so all are working in the same direction.
Both know learning the ropes will take some time.
“I’m absolutely going to learn first,” said Mast. “I think that’s key — just to get the procedures and everything understood.”
Corbitt, perhaps, has a bit of a jump on things as he has served on the city’s nuisance abatement board, a position he will relinquish to become a councilman.
This body serves as an appeals board for those tagged with violating the city’s nuisance ordinances.
Mast has had a fairly straight path to his first council position, while Corbitt’s route is a bit more complicated. But both have been mainstays in Defiance for more than two decades.
The owner of Joshua Plumbing, Mast is a Defiance native and 1993 DHS graduate who returned to his hometown after earning a history degree from the University of Cincinnati in 1997. He went to work for his father’s plumbing business thereafter, but then established his own 15 years ago.
He said he “wasn’t sure which direction he was headed” during college, and considered teaching and even a law degree. But always has been “fascinated by political systems.”
“The entire thing has been an interest of mine,” Mast added, and he’s finally in a position “to take on something like that. That’s what gave me an impetus to step up and move forward.”
Mast and his wife, Laura, have two children at home — Joshua and Stella — and live on Northwood Drive.
Corbitt’s career path has been a bit more varied.
An employee of Hornish Brothers Trucking for almost 32 years, Corbitt is the company’s vice president of operations. But previous to that he owned his small-scale trucking business and worked for Minnesota-based Overland Express for awhile. He also had worked for Sauder Manufacturing in Archbold.
Earlier in his life, Corbitt attended Defiance’s Brickell Elementary School, but his father’s career took the family to Florida — his dad’s home state. However, the family came back to Ohio where he eventually attended four different high schools — Defiance, Hicksville and Archbold before graduating from Massillon Washington High in eastern Ohio in 1973.
His family was going to relocate thereafter to Livonia, Mich., but Corbitt decided to come back to northwest Ohio and Defiance “because that seemed like home.”
He’s been here ever since.
Corbitt and his wife, Judy, have three grown children — son, Brian of Portland, Maine; son, Greg of Waterville; and daughter, Kerri Schlade, who is the mayor of Bryan — and live on West Pinewood Avenue.
