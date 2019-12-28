Though he isn’t officially set to take over as Paulding County’s new economic development director until Jan. 1, Tim Copsey is already in the office and working to transition into his new role.
Copsey, 53, is replacing retiring director Jerry Zielke. The two have been working side by side for the past month as Copsey prepares to take over Paulding County Economic Development Inc.
Zielke will remain in the office part time “until we feel comfortable,” Copsey said.
Zielke, who has served in the position since October 2013, said he plans to stay on to help wrap up some projects currently underway.
“There’s a lot going on, so you can’t just walk out the door and leave right away,” Zielke said. “But I’m looking forward to slowing down a bit.”
And there is a lot going on: When Zielke started in 2013, Paulding County Economic Development was handling two active projects, compared to more than 20 now.
Copsey, an Antwerp native, earned a four-year business degree from Indiana Tech by attending night school, and has spent the past 34 years working at Paragon Tempered Glass, Antwerp, where he began in manufacturing, then moved into quality, then customer service before spending the last six years of his career there in sales.
He and his wife, Brenda, also run the McLaughlin Athletic Center (MAC) in Paulding, which offers leagues, tournaments, clinics and sports events for youth.
“We do support our youth pretty heavily over here,” Copsey said.
The couple has five children and four grandchildren, with another grandchild on the way.
Copsey said chief on the list of things he’d like to accomplish is the expansion of the existing Career Opportunity Showcase for area high schoolers.
The 2019 showcase took place April 2 at Paulding’s OSU Extension Center. It offered high school sophomores, juniors and seniors from the three county schools an opportunity to meet face-to-face with local manufacturers and businesses.
“We would like to grow that to entice young people to stay here, or to come back after college,” Copsey said.
Copsey served on Paulding County Economic Development’s board of trustees for two years before assuming the director’s role, most recently serving as vice president of the board. As for why he decided to move into this new position, Copsey said, “I thought it was probably my calling.”
Outside of work, Copsey is a registered basketball official, having retired from a 29-year stint as a baseball official. He attends Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Antwerp.
Copsey said he expects money matters will pose the biggest challenge as he takes on leadership of the organization.
“The toughest thing is always finding the funding for everything we want to get done,” Copsey said.
